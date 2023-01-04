NNPC Will Look Into Burundi’s Request For Fuel – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurances that Nigeria will support the Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness.

He gave the assurances on Tuesday when he received the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message in his office.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, Buhari acknowledged the feeling of suffering from energy shortage, promising that he the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited would be drafted to look into the request.

The country’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, Audace Niyonzima conveyed his President’s goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and Buhari, as he wished the country well in the forthcoming general elections.

According to a statement issued by the Special adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adeshina, the Nigerian President affirmed that he was looking forward to the polls and retirement, having satisfied the constitutional requirement of two terms in office.

Read full statement:

PRESIDENT BUHARI ASSURES BURUNDI OF BROTHERLY SUPPORT

In the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

Hon. Audace Niyonzima, Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, said his President sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari, and also wishes the country well in general elections scheduled for February and March, this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.

President Buhari said he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

January 3, 2023



https://www.channelstv.com/2023/01/03/nnpc-will-look-into-burundis-request-for-fuel-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related