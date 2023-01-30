NNPP Chairman, Senatorial, Rep Candidates In Zamfara Decamp To APC

The Zamfara West Senatorial candidate and three House of Representative candidates on the platform of Nigerian National Peoples Party (NNPP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors were received by Gov Bello Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari at the APC governorship campaign rally in Maradun town, Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors are, Alhaji Abdul’malik Adamu, NNPP senatorial candidate, Zamfara West and Alhaji Mustapha S-Na’Allah.

NNPP House of Reps candidate for Anka Talata-Mafara federal constituency.

Other decampees include Kasim Faru NNPP reps candidate for

Bakura-Maradun federal constituency, Sunusi Gummi NNPP reps candidate for Gummi-Bukuyum federal constituency and Abdullahi Aminu.

“The NNPP Chairman of Talata Mafara Local Government, Alhaji and Chairman of NNPP, Talata-Mafara LG Chairmen Association amongst others in the state.

Matawalle commended the defectors for joining the APC, and assured that they would be treated equal as every other member irrespective of the time they joined APC.

The Governor further stated that the defection of NNPP National Assembly candidates to APC is an indication of the party’s victory in the February 25, Presidential and Federal Lawmakers and March 11, governorship and state assembly members elections.

He expressed satisfaction to people of Maradun town, Maradun Local Government Area of the state for coming out en masse to grace APC campaign rally in his country home of Maradun.

Matawalle appealed to them to give APC their total support in order to return APC led administration and ensure that they vote for APC at all levels.

The Governor described the reconciliation between APC heavyweights in the state as a blessing not only to the party but the entire people of the state.

“My administration since its inception have been giving more concern to security and peace and stability of the citizens”

“If reelected for second tenure, I will continue to do my best to

improve security sector, promote education, health, empowerment and general welfare of our people”

Speaking, former Governor, Yari, who doubles as Chairman APC governorship Campaign Council in the state, commended the large turn out of APC supporters for the rally.

“We thank you all for the massive turnout today in Maradun.

“We are not surprised because of what we have seen today in Maradun town Maradun is APC APC stronghold and the home of the Governor Matawalle”, Yari added.

He assured that APC will consolidate on its achievements if reelected and will continue to execute meaningful development projects across the state.

In his own remark, the former governor of the state, Alhaji Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, urged people of the state to vote for APC at levels.

He noted that the former governors of the state are united in one party to move the state forward.

"More meaningful development projects are on the way for the betterment of the people especially at grassroots if APC reelected at both National and state levels.

