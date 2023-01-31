No Single Administration Can Solve All Nigeria’s Problem – Buhari

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said that no single administration can solve all of Nigeria’s challenges, IGBERETV reports.

The President said this during a national dialogue on security, economy and administration of justice organized by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja, on Monday, January 30.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the event said;

“ I would say no one government in this country would be able to solve the problems of Nigeria. But as we build on the precedent set by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place, we would in the course of our desire to build a Nigeria of our dreams, be able to pick one or two things, on which we can concentrate and move.

”As a government, the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, that would become part of the documents that would prepare as we transit and hand over to an incoming government.”

