No Understanding Yet To Support Any Presidential Candidate – Wike

* As Igbos in Rivers promise Abe block votes

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers would continue to campaign for the 2023 elections without reference to any presidential candidate because none has reached understanding with the state PDP to earn their support.

Wike, in Bonny Town Tuesday for Rivers PDP campaign rally for Bonny Local Government Area, told the people, “Go home and have it on your mind that PDP in Rivers have taken governorship, taken the senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

“It is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him. I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it.

“These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them? There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us.

“We are very, very solid. We are very strong. No State can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our State which we have collected.”

Governor Wike said it is unreasonable for All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in Rivers as President Muhammadu Buhari, their leader, has already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best on infrastructure delivery in the country.

He said, “All these people campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

Drumming support for Rivers PDP guber candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, Wike said, “This is the closest time and period an Ibani son is getting to the throne of the governor of Rivers State. Now, who is the man that will decide what will be here and what will not be there. Is it not your son? What project is bigger that that project?”

Sir Fubara promised that his development attention for Bonny, when elected would include security, construction of internal roads that will further address perennial flooding in the area and protection of the traditional institution.

* Igbos in Rivers promise Abe block votes

Meanwhile, the Igbo community in Rivers state has promised the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sen Magnus Abe, block votes to see him emerge next governor of Rivers state.

At a gathering, Tuesday in Port Harcourt to endorse Abe as the sole candidate for the March guber polls, the Igbo community in Rivers under different umbrellas assured they were setting aside whatever differences to speak with one voice in voting for the SDP candidate as next Rivers governor

The Secretary, Igbo Community in Rivers, Mazi Ikechukwu Edward Osisiogu, speaking on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Eze Stanhope Ogadinma Okeorji told Abe, “To us, Ndigbo, we will leave no stone unturned to make sure your victory is achieved.

“We profiled every other candidate before we came to this conclusion. For someone calm, intelligent and smart enough to govern a complex state like Rivers state, Chief Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has that capacity.

“For good and bright ideas to make Rivers state an investor’s haven. Abe stunned us with his great plans for Rivers and you can see his sincerity and optimism that this dream is achievable. For security of lives and property of Rivers people, Abe has the answers.

“For industrial parks, international markets, Abe said that it is a necessity for Rivers to grow economically, that government will create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and facilities built to make business people more comfortable in their business environment.”

Abe, overwhelmed by the support noted, “This is the first time in the history of politics of the state that Ndi-Igbo in Rivers has come together across party lines, across every divide to endorse one candidate for the governorship of and I Magnus Ngei Abe, I am the beneficiary of that grace.

“I did not campaign for it. I did not lobby for it. I have not spent a penny. Even the clothes I’m wearing here were provided for me by the Igbo people. All I have to do was to come here today and accept your love.”



