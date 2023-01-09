NPFL: Bendel United Beat Akwa United 2-0 In Season Opener (Videos)

Highlights from Bendel Insurance channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5ArAQkecrw
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Stun Akwa United 2-0 In New Season Opener
1 January 8, 2023 6:36 pm
Bendel Insurance recorded a shocking 2-0 away victory against former champions Akwa United in the opening game of the 2022/23 season at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.
The game was Bendel Insurance’s first in the Nigerian top-flight in over three years.
It was also the first time Insurance have scored two goals in an NPFL game since they lost 3-2 to Zamfara United in October 2007.
Imade Osehenkhoe put the the visitors ahead seven minutes before the break after he was set up by Divine Nwachukwu.
Ismeal Sarki tucked in from a corner four minutes before the break.
The remaining matchday one fixtures will be played next weekend.
https://www.completesports.com/npfl-bendel-insurance-stun-akwa-united-2-0-in-opener/
Highlights from Akwa United channel