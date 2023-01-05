Obasanjo Endorsed Atiku In 2019 Because Of Peter Obi – Festus Keyamo (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzYSwfmDAx4

Festus Keyamo said that Obasanjo endorsed Atiku Abubakar in 2019 because of Peter Obi.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment gave these projections on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels TV Politics Today.

He said: “We can confidently say the wheels of PDP have fallen off internally. I don’t take the view of what some of my colleagues are doing by condemning Obasanjo. I am excited by the endorsement of Obasanjo against Atiku and Peter Obi.

“The endorsement of Obasanjo is not against APC but against Atiku because he supported him in 2019. If you heard what Nyesom Wike said it is a tragedy that your former boss who should give you a pass mark has decided to endorse somebody else. In other words, Obasanjo endorsing Atiku in 2019 was because of Peter Obi.”

