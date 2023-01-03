Obaseki And Diri Visit Okowa In Delta (Pictured)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Obaseki, Diri Visit Okowa in Owa-Alero, Delta.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki ,Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri today visited the Vice Presidential Candidate Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at his country Home Owa-Alero Ika North East , Delta State

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: