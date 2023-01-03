Obaseki And Diri Visit Okowa In Delta (Pictured)

Obaseki, Diri Visit Okowa in Owa-Alero, Delta.
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki ,Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri today visited the Vice Presidential Candidate Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at his country Home Owa-Alero Ika North East , Delta State
Obaseki, Diri Visit Okowa in Owa-Alero, Delta.
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki ,Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri today visited the Vice Presidential Candidate Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at his country Home Owa-Alero Ika North East , Delta State
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.