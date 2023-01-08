Obi: Obasanjo Is Afraid Of Strong Characters Like Atiku & Tinubu – Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has reacted to the recent endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as “a mistake by his boss, who is being haunted by the strong character and personality of Tinubu or Atiku.”

Lamido spoke, on Friday, in his hometown, Bamaina in Birninkudu Local Council of the State, when some returnees to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited him.

His former deputy governor, Ahmed Mamoud, also dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to the PDP, along with others, whom he said went on a sojourn to the APC.

Lamido said the fear of having people like Atiku Abubakar, his former vice, and Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State Governor, with strong personalities pushed Obasanjo to make the mistake of endorsing Obi.

“Obasanjo is my boss. I believe in him. He made a mistake to endorse another candidate outside the party that made him what he is, a party, which gave him the importance, the relevance and the image to be able to do that.

“He is doing it because he is angry with Tinubu and Atiku. What is their crime? Tinubu has a strong character and personality, so also Atiku. The fear of having people, who are very strong in character, is what is haunting him. With Atiku or Tinubu, he will not have the monopoly he is having over Nigeria.”

“The problem is people fail to realise that when a party honours you, and dignifies you, and makes you what you are, you need to be more circumspect. For me, Obasanjo is talking because he was a president.”

If he was not, will he talk like this? Whatever he is saying now is because he was a president under which party? PDP.

“PDP honoured him and dignified him. This is a leader, who should be more inspiring, who should set agenda for Nigeria so that his disciples can follow, which is what we call legacy in life.”

“I have a very clear political history. I have my own belief and conviction, and those who share this belief and aspiration came together to form the PDP. PDP formed a government in Nigeria. Today, if you remove PDP from the Nigerian history of 25 years, what will you have?

On the return of his deputy, he said he did not receive him. It is about the history of Jigawa.

“APC was a house for rent, and it was rented for those from PDP, CPC and so the tenure is over. The rent is over. So, they are coming back home. They had the right to do what they wanted to do.”



