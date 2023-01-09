Obi Promises 20,000MW Power Supply

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that if elected president in 2023, the first four years of his administration will ensure that 20,000MW of power is distributed to solve the electricity problem in the country.

He said the problem with the electricity in the country was the lack of proper intervention by those in charge of the sector.

Obi said this on Sunday when he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, appeared on Channels Television’s The People’s Town Hall Meeting.

He said, “I don’t think the power is stubborn. It is the people who are trying to solve it that are not doing the right thing. We are not the only country that has power problem. People have solved it everywhere.

“This is not rocket science. It has been done in several countries of the world, so why is our own different? Yes, there have been issues where we will say that the privatisation of the process which was started or completed did not go well. We are not going to revisit or cancel existing positions. We are going to make it work.

“What do we need to do in power? It is to first unbundle the transmission line because today, we are generating up to 10,000MW but the transmission line cannot carry that. So, we are going to support the GenCos who are existing, unbundle the transmission line and support the discos to make sure that at least whatever is produced is wheeled and distributed accordingly and you have to do this strictly under a guideline properly supervised.”

When asked to tell Nigerians the amount of power his administration will provide in two years if elected, Obi said, “I have said it, within the first four years, we will be able to distribute nothing less than 20,000.”

https://punchng.com/obi-promises-20000mw-power-supply/#Echobox=1673242383

