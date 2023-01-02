Obi’s Endorsement: Labour Party Asks Other Nigerian Leaders To Emulate Obasanjo

The Labour Party (LP) on Monday urged leaders who are passionate about rescuing Nigeria from its current hopeless state to emulate former President Olusegun Obasanjo who endorsed Peter Obi as the best choice for the country in the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo announced his support for the LP candidate in a letter titled, “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly Young Nigerians”.

The letter sparked reactions across rival political camps, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as a ‘worthless’ political move, adding that it would not affect the ambition of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also described the endorsement as Obasanjo’s personal opinion.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko described the parties as hypocrites wondering why they were running after Obasanjo and paying him visits when they believed his endorsement is worthless.

” If he ( Obasanjo) is not valuable and his endorsement is worthless as they claimed, why were they running after him? PDP, APC and others went to him”.

“He has appealed to the Nigerian youths to vote for Peter Obi and described him as the best among the presidential candidates. That is the most valuable legacy of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and all the other leaders who believe in rescuing Nigeria should follow his line of action” .

https://independent.ng/obis-endorsement-labour-party-asks-other-nigerian-leaders-to-emulate-obasanjo/

