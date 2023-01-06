Ogun Mother Of 2 Killed & Dismembered By Her Boyfriend & His Ritualists Friends (Pix)

Mother of two killed and dismembered by her manfriend and his ritualist partners; Her heart and legs sold for N50k and N30k (Photo)

The police in Ogun state have arrested a couple identified as Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun and six others namely: Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dismembering a 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who stated that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home Wednesday morning, 28th of December 2022, but had not returned home with her phone switched off. Since it was not up to 24 hours, she was advised to come back.

”But the following day, been 29th of December 2022, while patrol team from Obalende division were on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and the body was taken to a mortuary.

Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone throw distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police. On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.

Having recognized the body, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun an herbalist whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered.”

Oyeyemi said the herbalist was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.

”His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

After killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money making rituals.”

Oyeyemi said according to the suspects, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold at the rate of N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large. The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third person they have killed in such gruesome manner.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.



