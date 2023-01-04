Olamide’s Babymama Wears Bikini For The First Time In Public (Photo)

Singer Olamide’s Babymama, Maria Okan has taken to Instagram to show off her curves, IGBERETV reports.

The media personality said it was the first time she had the confidence to wear a bikini in public.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“So today I had the confidence to wear a bikini out in public for the FIRST TIME! Shyness and a lack of body confidence always stopped me. But it’s 2023 and I’m on holiday so we moveee!

I actually felt free and had so much fun! by @morinokans”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm9pLJcIKpw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related