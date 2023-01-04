One Person Killed As Fulani, Hausa Residents Fight In Ondo State Community

One Person Killed As Fulani, Hausa Residents Clash In Ondo State Community, Burn Several Shops

One person has been reportedly killed while many people sustained injuries when Fulani and Hausa settlers engaged in a bloody clash in Ondo State.

The incident happened at the popular Ogbese market in the Akure North Area council.

It was gathered that the clash started on Tuesday evening and snowballed into a full blown crisis by Wednesday morning, leading to the burning down of several shops at the market.

A source said the clash was ignited by a fight between the Fulani settlers and the Hausa community.

However, security operatives on ground as at press time could not speak on the matter, according to Precision, a local online newspaper in the state.

Calls put across by SaharaReporters to State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami Omisanya, were not picked nor returned.



https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/04/breaking-one-person-killed-fulani-hausa-residents-clash-ondo-state-community-burn

