Oshiomhole Campaigns For Tinubu In Warrake, Inspects Ongoing Projects (video)

Yesterday was a big day for Tinubu’s political family, as former Edo State Governor,Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister of State, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, delivered Tinubu’s message of renewed hope to the wonderful people of Warrake in Esan East Local Govt Area of the State.

It was thrilling to see Oshiomhole and Clem enter the waiting crowd of Warrake residents amid shouts of “Oshobaba,” “Oshioquake,” and “Oshioginger,” among other cheers, after the crowd had gathered and eagerly awaited the arrival of the two prominent sons.

How it all started.

Prince Clem Agba, the Hon Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, paid Adams Oshiomhole a New Year’s Day visit to his country home in Iyamho.

During the visit, he informed the Edo North Senatorial candidate of his intention to inspect some ongoing Federal government projects in Owan and South Ibie in Edo North.

Oshiomhole expressed excitement over the minister’s plan and expressed interest in going along so he could see for himself what the people of Edo State have been saying about Clem Agba. Adams even acknowledged that the people now refer to Clem as the “Minister for Projects” due to the numerous Federal government projects he influenced throughout the state.

In accordance with tradition, the minister was required to notify HRH, Animu Ogbedu Okolo the Ogieagbase IV Of Warranke of his arrival, particularly as one of the projects, a Gully erosion reclamation project, was just a short distance from the clan head’s palace.

Definitely news went around that Adams was coming with the minister to inspect the project so the elders, women, and youths of the community gathered at the town hall to await Adams’ arrival with the minister, and it was massive, practically the entire community came out even though it was a New Year’s Day celebration when they should have been relaxing and enjoying their pounded yam at home.

They only wanted to express their appreciation. When they arrived, Clem and Adams went to the palace and lectured the palace chiefs on how Buhari had carried out projects that had a direct impact on the people of Edo and other states, and why they should support Tinubu for president and Adams Oshiomhole for Senate.

HRH Animu Ogbedu Okolo, the clan head, prayed for them both and wished them well.

Following that, they went to the town hall opposite the palace to appreciate the waiting crowd eager to see Adams Oshiomhole and the Hon. Minister.

Take note in these various videos of how the people celebrated Adams Oshiomhole and Clem Agba for the tremendous work they have done for them as a community, the duo in turn enjoined them to ensure Tinubu is elected as President and Adams Oshiomhole as Senator, saying that only then can they be assured of more development to their door step.

Adams Oshiomhole reminded them of his friendship with Tinubu and assured them that with Tinubu’s renewed hope, Warrake would benefit greatly from his developmental programmes.

The reception was electrifying as the residents could not hold back their joy.The inspection of the ongoing project to reclaim the erosion gully came next.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Owan East LGA Edo State.

