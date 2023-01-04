Oshiomhole Commissions Borehole Projects, Road In Edo North (Photos)

Oshiomhole Commissions Borehole Projects, Road In Edo North, Hails High Chief Okozi (Photos&Videos)

In local communities, the holiday season is a time for gathering with family, friends, and community members. Throughout this season of warmth, laughter, and love, giving and receiving are encouraged.

What better approach to give back to society than to engage the populace by offering projects that have an immediate impact on their daily lives?

High Chief Richard Okozi, a well-known son of Ogbona in Edo State’s Etsako Central Local Government Area, hosted his annual Thanksgiving service, which was bigger and better than in years past.

This year’s Thanksgiving served as an occasion to commission solar street lights, water boreholes, a 1.6km asphalt road, and an empowerment programme for hundreds of Ogbona residents, and it was an honour for him to invite former Edo State Governor and senatorial candidate for Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, to commission these projects.

Adams Oshiomhole, who was moved by the High Chief’s generosity and compassion, was gushing praise for the deserving son of Ogbona for having the courage and determination to address his people’s urgent needs.

According to him, not everyone who has gives, so it is important to appreciate those who have and yet spare for others.

Adams Oshiomhole, who arrived at the event with the Hon Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, immediately set out to commission the projects amid fanfare from the local community.

He commissioned two borehole projects in the community, as well as a road and solar street light project.

See Videos and pictures from the adorable event.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Editor in Chief iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-commissions-borehole-projects-road-in-edo-north-hails-high-chief-okozi-photosvideos/

Source Bush Radio.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related