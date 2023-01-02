Oshiomhole Does The Buga Dance As He Campaigns For APC In Okpekpe

Oshiomhole Does The Buga Dance As Okpekpe Standstill For APC(Video)

You are aware of the well-known Okpekpe community in Edo State, which is famed for the Okpekpe race? Yesterday, when Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, paid a visit, that community was on fire.

As previously reported, Adams Oshiomhole decided to accompany the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba on a private tour of ongoing federal government projects in Edo North.

Actually, Adams Oshiomhole started the Okpekpe road, which is one of the best roads in Edo State, and completed Phase one of the project; Phase two of the project is being constructed by the FG as a result of Clem Agba’s influence.

When Adams Oshiomhole and Clem Agba’s motorcades passed by to pay a courtesy call on H.R.H Peter Abalumhe Osigbemhe at his palace, a crowd of residents who were celebrating their festival decided to wait for the duo on their way back.

At the palace, His Highness thanked the minister for the road and praised Adams Oshiomhole for his own efforts in bringing Okpekpe to international attention.

Take a look at this moment Oshiomhole proceeded to a podium to perform the Buga dance with the people of Okpekpe who had gathered in large numbers to greet Adams Oshiomhole; it was a magnificent sight to behold as they screamed and showered Oshiomhole with love.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ysZmZrbog

