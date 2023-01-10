Oshiomhole Join Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting With APC State Governors

Oshiomhole Spotted As Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting With APC State Governors(Photos)

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the front-runner in the race for the presidency in 2023, had a strategic meeting with the APC Governors and members of the presidential campaign council yesterday at his Abuja home.

.

The deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, who has been a staunch ally of the Jagaban and has played by the rules, was among those spotted at the event.

It has been noted that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope’s message has been widely disseminated by the former national chairman of the APC and former governor of Edo State.

Check out the breathtaking photos from the strategic meeting that is sure to make the opposing parties nervous.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-spotted-as-tinubu-holds-strategic-meeting-with-apc-state-governorsphotos-2/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related