Oshiomhole Makes His Entrance To APC Enugu Rally Amidst Shouts Of “Oshiobaba”

Watch How Oshiomhole Made His Entrance To APC Enugu Rally Amidst Shouts Of Oshiobaba(Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ONQaCLMPCM

Adams Oshiomhole was recognised once more today, this time in Enugu State during the on-going APC presidential rally, proving that his street credibility extends beyond Edo State and the South-South.

This is the moment the APC deputy DG of its presidential campaign council attended the APC presidential rally in Enugu, and his entry was loud, accompanied by screams of Oshiobaba… Oshiobaba.

From Minna to Benin City, Bayelsa to Lagos, Oshimohole’s popularity is unwavering and unfading, which cannot be separated from the reality that his great accomplishments have prepared the way for him.

Check out the charming video below, which has truly made us smile incredibly.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

