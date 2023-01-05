Over 30,000 Fill Pakistan’s Stadium For Only 1,100 Advertised Police Job – (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TT_1ya6ZKqY

A police force in Pakistan was so inundated with demand for new jobs that it nearly filled the country’s biggest football stadium with applicants who showed up.

Over 30,000 people attended the recruitment event to write a written test for police job vacancy of just about 1,100 openings.

Unemployment is so severe in Pakistan that nearly a third of Pakistan’s youth are unemployed according to 2022 data from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics

Thousands of applicants can be seen in video sitting in the stadium, listening to announcements, and filling out tests by hand.

