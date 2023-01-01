Parents Of Chibok Girls Write Buhari To Bring Back Their Daughters Before May 29

Parents of the remaining abducted Chibok school girls have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring back their daughters before leaving office in May 2023.

On the night of April 14 to 15, 2014, 276 female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School, at Chibok town, Borno State.

At least, scores of the girls are still in the custodity of the religious bigots and have not been found eight years after.

However, the parents in a letter written to the president and obtained by newsmen dated December 30, 2022, lamented that many of the captured girls by Boko Haram have not still been released till now.

According to the letter titled: “Bring back our daughters before you leave office,” the parents said Buhari had promised to rescue all the girls as he took over power in 2015.

While wishing the president compliment of the season, and a more fulfilling New Year, the parents said as the New Year marked hope and redemption, it was their sincere hope and prayer that Nigeria be lifted out of its current challenges.

“Mr. President, we would like to remind you of the promises you made to us on the rescue of the remaining kidnapped daughters, as we acknowledge your efforts and express our sincere gratitude to your administration on your past effort. However, we request that you fulfill your promise and return our daughters back to us, even if this is going to be the last act of your presidency.

“During your inaugural speech on May 29, 2015, you said: “but we cannot claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents, this government will do all it can to rescue them alive.

“Recalling your words on April 14th, 2019, 5 years after the abduction of our daughters, you further promised and we quote: “We will not rest until all the remaining girls are back and reunited with their families. I made this promise when I became president, and I will keep it.

“Mr. President, you reassured us that our daughters would be reunited with us. On April 14, 2021, a statement titled: “Chibok Girls Still on Our Minds” was released and you further reminded us of your promise and reassured us that all our girls will be rescued and reintegrated back into their communities,” they said.

https://guardian.ng/news/parents-of-chibok-girls-write-buhari-to-bring-back-daughters-before-tenure-nds/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related