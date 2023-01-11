Password Guessing Attack: Secure Your Nairaland Password

Fellow Nairalanders,

We have observed an ongoing password guessing attack against Nairaland members. The perpetrators have obtained a list of thousands of usernames and passwords from hacked websites & are systematically trying those passwords on Nairaland to take over your accounts.

If you have used your Nairaland username and password on other websites, they may be able to log in to Nairaland as you, mutilate your profile and send spam messages with your name. To prevent this, please change your Nairaland password to a unique password asap.

For the dozens of Nairalanders whose accounts have been affected, you would have gotten an unexpected login notification from Nairaland. All you need to do to secure your account is to logout, reset your password with this form, and correct your mutilated profile.

For those who are affected, we may scramble your password and log you out to force you to change it. Don’t be alarmed. Just logout and reset your password with this form to regain access to Nairaland.

We have taken measures to slow the perpetrators down severely, but it’s up to you to make sure that your password is secure.

Best Regards,

Seun Osewa.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related