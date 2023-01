“Two different people do hold their campaign simultaneously with majority of the crowd who’re rented.

You have to be jobless to attend those rallies” — Pastor E Adeboye exposes secrets behind the 2 giant political parties with huge crowds during rallies.

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_pVo6x3FIA

