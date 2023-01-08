PDP Governorship Flagoff Rally In Bida Local Government Area Of Niger State

Niger State Agog for PDP -Allahgaba Levi (7th January, 2023).

Bida welcomed the PDP Governorship aspirant for Niger State and his Deputy, Samuel Gomna.

The rally witnessed a mammoth crowd and the presence of PDP stakeholders such as Umar Nasko (Former PDP Governorship aspirant for 2015 and 2019), Former Governor Babangida Aliyu (Talban Minna, Sodangin NUPE), Barr. Tanko Beji (NIGER STATE PDP Party Chairman) and many others.

Some even compared the the turn out to Asiwaju’s rally in Minna and said it’s a clear warning the PDP is retaking NIGER STATE.

In other news, many prominent Political Big wigs and campaign support groups have deserted the APC for PDP. This includes the former deputy Governor of Niger State Alh. IBETO and some aggrieved APC members.

Atiku Abubakar will also be in Minna for his Mega rally on the 21st of January 2023. I will keep you posted.

Sign: Allahgaba Levi.

Minna South Ward PDP Campaign spokes person.

