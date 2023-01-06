PDP Urges Wike To Seek Medical Attention

The Atiku-Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign has urged Rivers state Governor, Nyesome Wike to seek medical attention if he wants to continue to hobnob with the APC against the wishes of his people of Rivers State.

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, who said this in a statement in Abuja, said “Already, the so-called strongman of Rivers politics is appearing emaciated.

He gave credit to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for aptly likening the APC to “stage four cancer” while he was commissioning the new police headquarters in Rivers State in July 2021.

He said, “Already, the so-called strongman of Rivers politics is appearing emaciated by the day as he continues to work for the success of a sick and ‘cancerous’ party.

“It’s not only unpatriotic but tendentiously wicked for Wike to enter a deal to promote a candidate whose mental and physical abilities are suspect.

“His inability to sell Tinubu, a man who is yet to explain his role in the celebrated heroin trafficking case that led to the curious forfeiture of $460,000 to the American government in Rivers State has continued to give him sleepless nights but there is more pain for Wike in the coming days.

“The loud and repeated chants of ‘Atiku’ at the PDP rally organised by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan where all the G5 governors were present should serve as a wakeup call to the rebel governors. The people are clearly not with them.

“For Governor Makinde, it is time to wake up and smell the coffee. Nothing can stand in the way of a moving train.”



