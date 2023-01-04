Peace Mass Transit Boss, Onyishi Honoured With NANS’ Highest Medal (Pics)

Peace Mass Transit Boss, Onyishi honoured with NANS’ Highest Medal.



On December 23rd, 2022, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, Founder and Chancellor of Maduka University and Maduka University College, was honored by the National Center for Youths Transformation and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for his contributions to the education sector in Nigeria.



During the National Center for Youths Transformation and the National Association of Nigerian Students’ official visit to Dr. Onyishi at Ekwegbe, Enugu, they presented him with the association’s highest medal, the “5 Star Comrade,” recognising his dedication to improving the education system in the country through his massive investment in that sector.



Dr. Onyishi has significantly impacted and revolutionised the educational sector in Nigeria by establishing the yet-to-be-approved Maduka University and Maduka University College. (the secondary school arm of the university).



These institutions with world-class facilities will provide quality education to numerous students, playing a crucial role in developing Nigeria’s education sector and, most importantly, the students.



At the same time, the institutions provide employment to a massive number of Nigerians (both academic and non-academic staff).

Responding, Chief Onyishi said that the thank-you visit by the youths, together with the awards, was a fulfilment of what God had told him: “to be a helper to humanity.”

Onyishi said that the school was God’s way of impacting the lives of Nsukka people and South Easterners and not a profit-making venture.

He also charged the students not to relent in their pursuit of academic qualifications, adding that the higher the qualifications, the better their chances.

He said, “You have to prepare yourself for greatness and be ready to multitask.” Don’t say I want to be here alone. Don’t say I am a graduate; continue learning; no knowledge is waste.



