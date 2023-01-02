Pele In Nigeria (Videos, Pictures And Stories)

Nigerian Football Association (NFA) Select XI 2-2 Santos FC | Lagos | Pele Played | January 1969

Sunday, January 26th 1969.

Footage of a Nigerian Football Association (NFA) Select Eleven playing a 2-2 draw with Santos FC of Brazil.

The venue was at the King George V Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

Reuters Text:

“Watched by 10,000 fans including Colonel Mobolaji Johnson, the military governor of Lagos State, an NFA select side drew 2-2 with the Brazilian side Santos.

Most of the NFA team were regulars for the national team, then known as the “Green Eagles”.

Santos led 2-1 at half-time with both Santos’ goals having been scored by Pele: his first from a powerful ground shot in the 21st minute and the second from a goal mouth scramble. Nigeria’s Muyiwa Oshode, an outside right, scored Nigeria’s goal the first of the match in the 12th minute, and the equaliser was scored in the tenth minute of the second half by Nigeria’s centre forward, Baba Ali.



Source: Reuters News Archive.

NB.

NIGERIA: Rigogo (Peter); Igne, Ofokwu alias “Mazelli”, Andrews + Opens; Olumodeji + Olayombo; Oshode, Ali, Lawal & Inge (Mohamed).

SANTOS: Gylmar; Turcão, Ramos Delgado, Marçal e Rildo; Joel Camargo (Negreiros) e Lima; Manoel Maria, Toninho (Douglas), Pelé (Amauri) & Edu (Abel)

Referee: P.L. Gomah.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHl2i-puBL4

