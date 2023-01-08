Peter Obi And Datti Baba-Ahmed ChannelsTV Interview (Live)

It’s less than five hours to #ThePeoplesTownHall on @channelstv with the presidential candidate of the @NgLabour, @PeterObi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, will be participating in #ThePeoplesTownHall on Channels Television at 7pm.

What questions do you have for them?

#ThePeoplesTownHall

http://channelstv.com/live

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1612080703990296577?t=SXcX8qhf1wNruzhwlPUJqw&s=08

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VKKOnF8Cno

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related