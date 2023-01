I sincerely want to apologise to the Traditional Rulers and the people of Delta Central, who gathered at Olomu, the people of Isoko who I was supposed to meet at Oleh and the people of Agbor who came out in their numbers to welcome me to their domains.

However, it became impossible to carry out the visits following the mammoth crowd. I apologise and promise to repeat the visits. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1612726327961944066?t=WBn3MrVNOVnJsho34LesxA&s=19

