Peter Obi Appeals To Nigerians To Endeavor To Collect Their PVCs (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPGa_iCgFSY

Peter Obi appeals to Nigerians to endeavor to collect their Permanent Voters Card(PVC ), that collection of the PVC ends on the 22 of January, 2023.

He also informed Nigerians that the election is a critical existential election for Nigeria, that all of us must endeavor to vote, elders and youths alike, he said.

Get your PVC and become part of this great liberation! -PO



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1611383719889182720?t=whgp8vlXcg11T-SrQpBkUw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related