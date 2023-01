https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcw87dUmbeo

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Mr. Peter Obi has blasted the APC and PDP.

He said Nigerians voted for APC and they were swept into hunger.

He said Nigerians voted for Umbrella and hunger nearly came on them.

He pledged to fight corruption if elected into office.

He added that the age of the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu is unknown.

