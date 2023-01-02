Peter Obi & Datti Ahmed’s Wives To Hold Town Hall Meeting With Women In Abuja

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

If you want to meet our VP beautiful wife, oya tomorrow

Wuse 2 Abuja

If you no come on time, you will not see space shaaaa

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: