Peter Obi & LP Senatorial Candidate For FCT, Visit Wassa IDP Camp In Abuja

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Peter Obi in the company of Ireti Kingibe the senatorial candidate for FCT visited IDP camp Wassa Abuja.

This visit is coming after Obi spent his cross over night in Anambra state.

#ObiIsComing

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: