Peter Obi Meets With EU Representatives After Jigawa Campaign (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi met with representatives from the European Union after his Jigawa Campaign.

See photos below;

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy