Peter Obi Sends New Year Message To Nigerians

I send my warmest greetings to you. As we celebrate the new year, I pray that you achieve the goals you have set for the year, build fruitful relationships, and create memories of joy, love and peace.

Today, I hope you take some time to slow down and celebrate the little victories, the love, grace and the many blessings you have received and given in the previous year. Despite our challenges as a Nation, you crossed over and are still standing.

To our Support Groups, Labour Party Members, Labour Union members and Nigerians who have continued to support our campaign, thank you for joining the Obidient Movement and for everything you’ve done and will do to help our campaign.

I have travelled around the country and the world and engaged with Nigerians; I boldly say that we are at a turning point in our history. Together we birthed a movement of Nigerians committed to taking back their country. In 2023, with your continued support, victory is ours.

With the Presidential election just about 55 days from today, Datti Baba-Ahmed and reiterate our determination to serve Nigeria with love, strength and faith, and diligently implement Our Pact With Nigeria (Manifesto) from May 2023 to create a New Nigeria, a renewed nation bound in freedom, prosperity, peace and unity. While Datti Baba-Ahmed and I are committed to lead, we need your support. We implore you to secure your PVC, come out with your family and friends on the 25th Febuary and VOTE FOR YOUR FUTURE! VOTE LABOUR PARTY! VOTE PETER OBI/DATTI BABA-AHMED! Vote for the character, competence and commitment that you can trust to Secure and Unite Nigeria, end poverty and hunger through agricultural revolution particularly in our Northern region and other productive revolutions in different regions of our dear country, empower our children and youths through proper education and health and many others plans and targets that we have.

From my family, the Labour Party and members of the ObiDatti Campaign, we wish you and your family joy, peace, good health and happiness this year and future years to come.

Happy New Year.

Peter Obi

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1609522153069727744?t=l2uNpVKP05xVMz2vZcacWA&s=19

