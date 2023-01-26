Peter Obi Supporter Climbs Stadium Floodlight In Gombe (Photos)

This Gombe man climed stadium floodlight today , show his PVC all for Peter Obi.

The Next President of Nigeria Insha Allah, Mr Peter Obi was in Gombe today for Labour Party Presidential campaign , the crowd that troop out to his there next President was massive .

The one of the most interesting part of this campaign was when a Gombe man climed stadium floodlight and flaunt his PVC for all for Mr Peter Obi. This is organic , the type never seen in the history of Nigerian Presidential campaign

See photos below

#Gombe

https://twitter.com/SonOfKadiri/status/1618306070908395520?t=RxukPhC2enw6KM6o-d7mjQ&s=19

