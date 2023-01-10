Peter Obi To Attend Townhall Meeting With Youths In Awka

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFtl7CBAUic?t=11

The presidential candidate of the labour party Peter Obi just arrived at awka for his town hall meeting with the Nigeria youths. Peter Obi was largely received by his people

