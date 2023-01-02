Peter Obi Visits Wassa IDP Camp, Promises To Tackle Insecurity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvFhOQNWisQ

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday visited the Wassa IDP camp located in the Apo Resettlement Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and restated his pledge to tackle insecurity.

The IDP camp houses over six thousand persons, mostly from the North-East and North-West regions.

The camp is bereft of basic life amenities such as a standard basic healthcare centre, and school among others.

Obi said his visit to the camp is not to campaign but to spend the first day of the New Year with the people and ascertain their condition of living.

