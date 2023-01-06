Peter Obi Will Get 2% Votes In North, Lose 2023 Election – Fani Kayode

Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described Labour Party’s Peter Obi as a non-starter who would get only 2 per cent of the votes in northern Nigeria and ultimately lose the 2023 presidential election.

The former Aviation minister in an interview on the AIT Democracy programme said the former Anambra governor only has support based on social media, venting their anger with many of them without PVC.

He said, ” Peter Obi can win parts of Southeast and Southsouth but where will he get 25 per cent of the votes in the North? I can tell you Obi will get 2 per cent or nothing in the core north.”

The former aide to Obasanjo, FFK said Peter Obi supporters are only on social media, crawling out from under rocks to vent their anger.

” These are angry people who crawl out from under the rocks, go on social media and vent their anger. That is what social media is for. I don’t read comments whether for good or bad. These people have the right to vent their anger but I can tell u half of them don’t make the population of voters with PVC.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/peter-obi-ll-get-2-votes-in-north-lose-2023-election-fani-kayode/

