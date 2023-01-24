Peter Obi With His Campaign Media Team (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In a meeting with my campaign media team. We will continue to work and strategize to get Nigeria working again. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1617898500628545539?t=bVIAyEhpWVCGFun1z1VuaQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: