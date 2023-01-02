Photos From Ikwerre Bicycle Carnival, Rivers State

In Photos: The Isiokpo (Ikwerre) people in Rivers State on Saturday held their annual bicycle Carnival to mark the end of the year.
The event is the biggest bicycle carnival in Nigeria
In Photos: The Isiokpo (Ikwerre) people in Rivers State on Saturday held their annual bicycle Carnival to mark the end of the year.
The event is the biggest bicycle carnival in Nigeria
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.