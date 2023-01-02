Photos From Ikwerre Bicycle Carnival, Rivers State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In Photos: The Isiokpo (Ikwerre) people in Rivers State on Saturday held their annual bicycle Carnival to mark the end of the year.

The event is the biggest bicycle carnival in Nigeria

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: