Photos Of Peter Obi At Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry’s Cross-Over Night

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Mr Peter Obi joined the members of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in crossing over to 2023.

Here are some pictures from the event.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: