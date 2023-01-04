Photos Of The House & Car BBNaija’s Kess Gifted His Parents

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kess has gifted his mother and father a house and a car, IGBERETV reports.

Kess shared pictures of the house and car on his Instagram page.

He wrote,

“This has been a lifelong dream for me and my brother. We finally were able to present this car as a birthday gift to my mummy and this beautiful home to my parents.

“This is very special to us because of this very short story. 2010 was such a crazy year for us, I was in SS3 preparing for SSCE when the whole world came crashing down on us, pops suddenly became very sick, he could no longer shoulder his responsibilities hence we lost our home and lost everything we had.

”A family of seven automatically became squatters, each shared to live with family and friends. But today, I am grateful to God almighty for his Grace upon our lives. He came through for us. From being homeless to being house owners.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm6jSqENGuk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

