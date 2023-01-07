Pictures As Bola Tinubu Holds Town Hall Meeting With Youths

All The Pictures You Need To See As Tinubu Meets The Youths In Abuja(Photos&Videos)

The APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a successful town hall meeting with the Nigerian youth yesterday, making it yet another triumphant engagement for him. The famous Chida Hotel and Events Center in Abuja served as the venue for the event.

Following the rally in Edo State, the former governor of Lagos State travelled to Abuja to meet with the most vibrant constituents, the “youths”. It was another fascinating outing in which the youths not only came out in large numbers, but also interacted with the Jagaban on key issues concerning their interests if he is elected as the nation’s leader.

We particularly admire the Jagaban’s work ethic. Ever since he returned from his pilgrimage to Mecca, he has been personally speaking with members of the GENERAL PUBLIC about the renewed hope he provides Nigerians.

He travels from one state to another every day, and as of right now, he is in Ondo State in preparation for today’s mega rally.

