Pictures From Margaret Obi & Aisha Datti’s Town Hall Meeting With Jigawa Women

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The women are getting ready for their Town Hall Meeting with Margaret Obi and Aisha Baba-Ahmed in Jigawa.

#SaiObi #ObiDattiInJigawa #PeterObi4President2023

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: