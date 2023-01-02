Pictures Of Late Pope Benedict’s Body Lying In His Home Chapel (Photos)

The Vatican on Sunday shared photos of the late Pope emeritus, Benedict XVI, lying in his home chapel, IGBERETV reports.

Benedict died on Saturday aged 95.

The Vatican revealed that the body of the Pope emeritus will remain at rest at the ‘Mater Ecclesiae’ monastery, where had been living before death. However, from Monday morning at 9 am, the Pope Emeritus’ body with lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing until Thursday morning.



https://twitter.com/VaticanNews/status/1609533021320876034?t=ggxyVYbTSYuCN6J9GwuYHA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related