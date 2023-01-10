Pictures Of Peter Obi & Anambra State Traditional Rulers

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Arriving at the Traditional Rulers Council Hall, Government House, Awka for a meeting with Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers under the chairmanship of HRH, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1612796450450153472?t=sKHVQ82k9w_c40lvwAgatA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: