Whatever your plans are to scuttle this election, whether through new naira notes, fuel scarcity or creating an atmosphere of fear & panic, YOU SHALL FAIL.

The cat is out of the bag. We know the plan. We know who you are using. We know who is behind it. We know what to do.



https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1618299720568569857?t=17DiqUwL-DXykYmYxDKBcQ&s=19

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7540746/fuel-scarcity-naira-redesign-plans

