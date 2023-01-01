Police Is A Noble Profession, Allow Your Wards – IGP Usman To Parents

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has appealed to parents to encourage their children and wards to pursue careers as police operatives in the country.

According to the IGP, the Nigeria Police Force is one of the most reliable platforms for advancing the cause of national service.

Baba stated this during the Passing Out Parade of 374 newly recruited constables at the Police Training College, Oyin-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17 Akure, Yunus Akeera, stressed that with youths taking an interest in the country’s police force, it would no doubt sustain the common vision for an efficient policing system.

While emphasising that the police force had zero tolerance for indiscipline, he advised the new constables not to engage in acts capable of soiling their names and the profession.

Akeera added that the new constables would be deployed to complement officers on election duty in 2023.

He appreciated President Mohammadu Buhari’s consistent commitment to repositioning the Nigeria Police Force as a modern brand.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Police Training College, Oyin-Akoko and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adebayo Rafiu, who congratulated the recruits, charged them to be selfless and patriotic while discharging their duties.

He said: “I also urge you to constantly refresh your newly acquired knowledge and skills by putting all what you have learnt into practice on the field in order to uphold the highest level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of your statutory duties.”



