Police Transfer All Ajah Division Officers After Lawyer Bolanle’s Death

Abiodun Alabi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, and the Force Disciplinary Council (FDC) have transferred all officers attached to the Ajah police division.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State police public relations officer, disclosed this in response to a Punch report that exposed police officers from the division caught drinking on the job.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, has already effected the transfer out of ALL personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialize in a couple of days,” Hundeyin tweeted on Monday.

“While appreciating @MobilePunch for the exposé, we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business.”

